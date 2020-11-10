Signaturefd LLC Has $312,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 863,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.