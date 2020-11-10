Signaturefd LLC Has $303,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $269.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

