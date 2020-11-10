Signaturefd LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,807,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.53.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,330.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,022.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,490.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,316.48 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

