Signaturefd LLC Has $252,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

BIO opened at $579.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

