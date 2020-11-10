Signaturefd LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 156.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,494,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

