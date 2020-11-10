Signaturefd LLC Has $245,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $41,790,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 230,257 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

