Signaturefd LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 42,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,108,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

EPD opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.