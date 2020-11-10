Signaturefd LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.95. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.