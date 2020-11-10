Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

