Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 512,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 328.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 323,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.