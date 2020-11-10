Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 11.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

