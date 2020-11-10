Signaturefd LLC Buys 973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

