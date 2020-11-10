Signaturefd LLC Buys 969 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

