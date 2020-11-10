Signaturefd LLC Buys 9,035 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in HP by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 122,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

HPQ opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

