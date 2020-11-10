Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,548.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

