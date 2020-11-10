Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,135 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 21,763.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

