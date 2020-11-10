Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 45.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE TOT opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

