Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Position Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.