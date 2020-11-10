Sigma Planning Corp Sells 666 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.01 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.