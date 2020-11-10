Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,777 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

