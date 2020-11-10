Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,771 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% in the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

