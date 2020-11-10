Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 507.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

