Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,048 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.99 and its 200-day moving average is $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

