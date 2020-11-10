Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

