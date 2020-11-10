Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,648 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DocuSign by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

DocuSign stock opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

