Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 367 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 62,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

