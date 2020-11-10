Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

