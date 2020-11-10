Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,155 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

