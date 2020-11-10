Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

