Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 107,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

