Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1,875.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 598,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

