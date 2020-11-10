Sabre Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 28,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,378% compared to the average daily volume of 1,136 put options.
SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.
Sabre stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sabre by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.