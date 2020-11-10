Sabre Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 28,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,378% compared to the average daily volume of 1,136 put options.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Sabre stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sabre by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

