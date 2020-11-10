RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

