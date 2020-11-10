Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.