Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. 140166 upped their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.75.

ROKU opened at $221.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $255.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,317 shares of company stock valued at $53,748,713. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

