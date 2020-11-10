Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

