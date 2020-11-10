RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 9.3%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares fell 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $264.40 and last traded at $267.01. 2,318,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,227,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -234.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,561,504.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,846 shares of company stock valued at $50,031,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

