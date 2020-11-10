Reviewing Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) & Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

53.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and Unique Fabricating, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.59%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Unique Fabricating.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Unique Fabricating’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.25 $15.78 million $0.51 13.71 Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.23 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -22.12

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Unique Fabricating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -4.95% -4.97% -1.29% Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50%

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Unique Fabricating on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior of cabs, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures and sleeper boxes; mirrors, wipers, and controls; and electro-mechanical and cable assembly manufacturing services to customers, including box builds, complex rack and stack assemblies, and multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.