Reviewing Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $20.75 million 6.02 $3.86 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.41 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oconee Federal Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 18.79% 4.39% 0.76% Codorus Valley Bancorp 8.73% 4.27% 0.41%

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Oconee Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Pickens County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.