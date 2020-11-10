ResMed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 890 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,359% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,382. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 753.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

