Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58. 1,062,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,160,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.57.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

