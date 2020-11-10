Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $2,098,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

