Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $7.50 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

