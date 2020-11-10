Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,485.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

