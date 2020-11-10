PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 4,755,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,807,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.
PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.
In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
