PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 4,755,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,807,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

