Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

