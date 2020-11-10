Pitcairn Co. Sells 15,344 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

