Pitcairn Co. Sells 150 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,301,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

