Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 333,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,427,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

