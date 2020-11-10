Pitcairn Co. Has $659,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

